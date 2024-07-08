BNP sees two sides of movements on anti-quota, pension

The prime minister dubbed the anti-quota movement irrational. The issue was settled back in 2018. Why has the court been brought forth over the issue now? This was asked to the BNP secretary general.

In reply, Mirza Fakhrul posed a question whether this was an attempt to divert people’s attention from actual problems in the country.

Extending support to the anti-quota protestors, Mirza Fakhrul said, “This is utterly irrational that you would retain 56 per cent quota after 50 years (of independence).”

This is harming the country, remarked the BNP leader.

At the same time, he termed the movement of teachers against the pension scheme “completely logical”.

When asked whether BNP had instigated the movements or not, Mirza Fakhrul said, “We are not accustomed to these types of movements at all. The teachers and students have been waging these. Why would we instigate this? But we will call a spade a spade. People mobilise for their demands, this has been inspiring us.”