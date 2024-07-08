Quader asks protesters to wait for court’s final verdict

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader told the anti-quota protesters to wait for the final verdict of the court as the matter is under trial.

He also urged the demonstrators to avoid such a movement that causes people’s suffering.

Obaidul Quader made the remarks while speaking at a press conference at the Awami League president Sheikh Hasina’s political office in the capital’s Dhanmondi on Monday.

The Awami League general secretary said, “We think the country’s top court will deliver the verdict considering the real situation. Bright people are the driving force behind the action that Sheikh Hasina started to build a smart Bangladesh. We mainly need the meritorious young generation to reach the goal of building a smart Bangladesh through creating an educated, competent and smart generation.”