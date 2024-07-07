When was quota system introduced in govt jobs? How does it continue?
Students and job aspirants have been launching a movement putting forward a number of demands including reinstating a circular of 2018 revoking the quota system in government jobs.
It is learnt that the quota system was introduced in jobs of different categories after independence.
According to government information, 80 per cent of vacant posts were filled up through quota and only 20 per cent on merit based between 1972 and 1976
At one stage in the face of movement for quota reforms by the students and job seekers in 2018, the public administration ministry in October issued a circular cancelling quota in government service from the 9th to 13th grade (Class I and II).
According to government information, 80 per cent of vacant posts were filled up through quota and only 20 per cent on merit based between 1972 and 1976.
Recruitment based on merit was raised to 40 per cent in 1976. In 1985, 45 per cent of recruitment based on merit was introduced in Class I and II posts. Remaining 55 per cent of jobs are filled up through quota--30 per cent for freedom fighters, 10 per cent for women, 10 per cent for district and 5 per cent for ethnic minorities. Later one per cent of jobs through quota was introduced for physically disabled persons. The total quota stands at 56 per cent.
Freedom fighters' quota existed since the beginning. Later, children of freedom fighters were introduced and later grandchildren of freedom fighters were added.
Recruitment based on merit was raised to 40 per cent in 1976. In 1985, 45 per cent of recruitment based on merit was introduced in Class I and II posts. Remaining 55 per cent of jobs are filled up through quota--30 per cent for freedom fighters, 10 per cent for women, 10 per cent for district and 5 per cent for ethnic minorities. Later one per cent of jobs through quota was introduced for physically disabled persons. The total quota stands at 56 per cent.
Analysing information and statistics, it is found a large number of posts would remain vacant. At one stage, a decision was taken that vacant posts will be filled from the merit list if suitable candidates are not found in the quota.
In 2018, Bangladesh Sadharon Chhatra Odhikar Songrokkhon Parishad took to the streets demanding the reform of quota and slashed it to 10 per cent.
At one stage of the movement, the government cancelled the quota from nine grade to 13th grade (Class I and II) in government jobs. However, quota remains in the jobs of Class III and Class IV. In this Class, there are some quotas including Ansar-VDP.
The issue of quota recently emerged following an order of the High Court. Holding a final hearing on a writ, the High Court on 5 June declared the circular abolishing freedom fighters' quota illegal. The state filed a petition seeking a stay of this verdict, which was placed at the chamber court on 9 June. On that day, the chamber court set 4 July for hearing the petition in full bench of the Appellate Division.
On that day, a six-member bench of the Appellate Division led by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan did not stay the High Court verdict which declared the circular abolishing freedom fighters' quota illegal. The hearing of the petition was adjourned. The matter is still under trial.
However, students and job aspirants have been launching a movement demanding reinstatement of the circular of 2018 revoking quota system in government jobs.