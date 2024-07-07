When was quota system introduced in govt jobs? How does it continue?

Analysing information and statistics, it is found a large number of posts would remain vacant. At one stage, a decision was taken that vacant posts will be filled from the merit list if suitable candidates are not found in the quota.

In 2018, Bangladesh Sadharon Chhatra Odhikar Songrokkhon Parishad took to the streets demanding the reform of quota and slashed it to 10 per cent.

At one stage of the movement, the government cancelled the quota from nine grade to 13th grade (Class I and II) in government jobs. However, quota remains in the jobs of Class III and Class IV. In this Class, there are some quotas including Ansar-VDP.