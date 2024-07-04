Anti-quota movement spreads

The job aspirant students of the Jagannath University (JnU) staged a demonstration blocking the Tantibazar intersection in Old Dhaka from 3:00 pm to 3:30 pm Wednesday.

The students of the Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) brought out a procession in protest of the reinstatement of the quota system in government jobs at 11:30 am.

The hearing on the cancellation of the circular revoking the quota system is scheduled to be held today, Thursday. The students also have programmes on Dhaka University campus today as part of their ongoing anti-quota movement. Speaking to relevant officials in public administration, it has been learnt the government will take necessary steps as per the verdict of the court today, Thursday.