Anti-quota movement: Hour-long demonstration of students, job seekers at Shahbagh

A number students and job aspirants brought out a procession demanding the reinstatement of the government circular, published in 2018, abolishing the quota system in government services from in front of the Dhaka University (DU) Central Library today, Tuesday.

The procession paraded through Nilkhet, Science Lab and Bata Signal and ended at the Shahbagh intersection.

At the end of the procession, the protesters took position at the Shahbagh intersection and staged demonstrations blocking the road for an hour. They moved away from the road at around 4:45 pm.