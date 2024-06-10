Quota system needs cool-headed decision, not emotion or obstinacy

We must first keep in mind that one of the main pillars of Bangladesh's constitution is equality, equal opportunities and no discrimination. In certain cases some exceptions to the equality clause are allowed in the interests of ensuring pragmatic equality. Such views appear in our constitution as well. For example, Article 29 of the constitution speaks of "making special provision in favour of any backward section of citizens for the purpose of securing their adequate representation in the service of the Republic." By virtue of this clause, it will not be unconstitutional to have a quota for the "backward" section of citizens in government service.

There was extreme discontent regarding the quota issue over the exact meaning of "backward section" and "adequate representation". The past and present debate over the quota issue basically is centered on the quota for freedom fighters (and even their children and grandchildren). Are freedom fighters counted as the "backward section of society"?

Back then, people from all walks of life, even from elite families, took place in the liberation war. How can they all be defined as "backward"? And what is the extent of benefits due to them?

During a debate over the constitution in the national assembly in 1972, there was a lot of discussion on the sacrifices, the contributions and the aspirations of the freedom fighters. But they were not termed "backward" and no special privileges were demanded for them.