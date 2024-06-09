Corruption, middlemen and quotas: Where will the unemployed go?

The sad story of a woman was published in Prothom Alo online on the very same day that the budget was announced.

Seema Akhter of Sirajganj Sadar upazila went by illegal route to India in 2022 through a middleman, in search of employment. She had been promised a job in a beauty salon. She has caught by the law enforcement on the way to Bengalaru and was jailed for two year for illegal entry. It was only after and two and a half years, with the help of Bangladesh's deputy high commissioner in Agartala, that she managed to return home to her family and children. Many are not so lucky.

Thousands and thousands of young men and women fall prey to such 'agents', go abroad and live insufferable lives, simply because there do not find jobs here.

Only recently a report on Malaysia-bound workers created a sensation. After the Malaysian labour market closed down for the third time, the country decided that to would take a few hundred thousand workers from Bangladesh. But even after getting their visas and work permits, a 17,000 workers could not go. We have earned so much competence that we cannot send workers abroad in the scheduled time. These young men each paid over Tk 500,000 to the so called agencies.