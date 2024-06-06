DU students protest HC order on restoration of quota system in govt jobs

Following the High Court order to retain a 56 per cent quota in first to fourth-class government jobs, students from Dhaka University and other institutions, along with frontliners and activists of the 2018 Quota Reformation Movement, staged human chains under various banners at Dhaka University.

Former activists of Chhatra Odikhar Parishad, under the banner of agitated students, formed a human chain in front of Raju's sculpture at Dhaka University at 11:30am on Thursday.

They protested the reinstatement of the 30 per cent freedom fighter quota in government jobs.

Bin Yemin Molla, one of the top leaders of Chhatra Odikhar Parishad, stated, "Our freedom fighters did not fight to create a country full of discrimination; they sacrificed their lives to establish justice and fairness. Implementing a 56 per cent quota in jobs is like destroying the dreams of millions of unemployed students. It is a betrayal of the students." He urged the High Court to revoke the order.