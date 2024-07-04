Anti-quota protesters left Shahbagh after 5hrs, announce strikes on Sunday

The students and job seekers protesting against the reinstatement of the quota system in government jobs have lifted their blockade at Shahbagh after five hours announcing fresh programmes.

The demonstrators left the important intersection of the capital at around 6:10pm and announced strikes in all colleges and universities of the country on next Sunday to press home their demand.

The blockade created huge traffic congestion in the city as several hundred students laid siege to Shahbagh intersection near Dhaka University at 12:18pm.

The students gathered in DU central library premises at around 11 in the morning today and brought out a procession that paraded different roads on the campus. The protesters then blocked Shahbagh intersection.