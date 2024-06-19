'Assaulted' inside lift of minister's residence: Livestock officer suspended
District livestock officer of the livestock services department, Md Azizul Islam, has been suspended on charges of assaulting his colleague.
A gazette notification in this regard has been issued today, Wednesday. Fisheries and livestock ministry secretary Sayed Mahmud Belal Haidar has signed it.
According to the notification, as per Government Employees Discipline and Appeal Rules 2018- rule 12 (1), he has been suspended from service on 19 June. During the suspension, he will get food allowance.
An allegation was raised against Azizul Islam for beating up Moloy Kumar Shur, a director at the livestock services department. The new posting of Azizul was cancelled.
Moloy Kumar Shur filed a case for an attempt to murder with the Shahbagh police station.
According to the first investigation report, the livestock minister asked Moloy Kumar to visit his residence Diganta Tower for giving administrative instructions. Later, Moloy Kumar went to the minister's residence at 8:15pm on Thursday. After finishing the task, he got down by the lift to the ground floor.
As per the FIR, Azizul with a heavy object was waiting in front of the lift. As soon as the lift opened, he pushed Moloy Shur inside the lift and he fell down. He hit Moloy's head and nose in an attempt to kill him. As Moloy cried out, security guards appeared. At the time, Azizul fled issuing threats of death. Later, Moloy was rescued and taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital and first aid was given there. His face has been stitched as there were cuts in his face.