'Assaulted' inside lift of minister's residence: Livestock officer suspended

District livestock officer of the livestock services department, Md Azizul Islam, has been suspended on charges of assaulting his colleague.

A gazette notification in this regard has been issued today, Wednesday. Fisheries and livestock ministry secretary Sayed Mahmud Belal Haidar has signed it.

According to the notification, as per Government Employees Discipline and Appeal Rules 2018- rule 12 (1), he has been suspended from service on 19 June. During the suspension, he will get food allowance.