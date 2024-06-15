Official 'assaulted' inside lift of minister's residence, case filed
An allegation has been raised against an official for beating up another official of the livestock department inside the lift at the residence of the fisheries and livestock minister Md Abdur Rahman.
A case for an attempt to murder has been filed with the Shahbagh police station.
The incident took place inside the lift of the minister's residence at Diganta Tower in the capital's Poribagh area on Thursday night.
Meanwhile, the new posting of the official, who is the reported attacker, has been cancelled.
Moloy Kumar Shur, a director at the livestock department, is the victim.
Allegations of assault have been raised against Md Azizul Islam, a district livestock officer at the fisheries and livestock department.
Moloy Kumar made a complaint against Azizul Islam on Friday. Shahbag police station officer-in-charge Mustafizur Rahman, speaking to Prothom Alo on Friday night, said the complaint has been turned into a case.
However, the accused Azizul Islam could not be arrested, the police official added.
According to the first investigation report, the livestock minister asked Moloy Kumar to visit his residence Diganta Tower for giving administrative instructions. Later, Moloy Kumar went to the minister's residence at 8:15pm on Thursday. After finishing the task, he got down by the lift to the ground floor.
As per the FIR, Azizul with a heavy object was waiting in front of the lift. As soon as the lift opened, he pushed Moloy Shur inside the lift and he fell down. He hit Moloy's head and nose in an attempt to kill him. As Moloy cried out, security guards appeared. At the time, Azizul fled issuing threats of death. Later, Moloy was rescued and taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital and first aid was given there. His face has been stitched as there were cuts in his face.