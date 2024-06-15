Official 'assaulted' inside lift of minister's residence, case filed

An allegation has been raised against an official for beating up another official of the livestock department inside the lift at the residence of the fisheries and livestock minister Md Abdur Rahman.

A case for an attempt to murder has been filed with the Shahbagh police station.

The incident took place inside the lift of the minister's residence at Diganta Tower in the capital's Poribagh area on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, the new posting of the official, who is the reported attacker, has been cancelled.