Officer shoves livestock department DG

An allegation has been leveled against an officer of director rank, accusing him of assaulting the director general of the livestock services department.

The incident took place at the livestock services department in the capital on 12 October.

The person against whom the allegation has been raised is Md Azizul Islam.

On the day of the incident, DG Md Emdadul Haque Talukder informed the fisheries and livestock ministry secretary Nahid Rashid about the matter in writing.

While talking to Prothom Alo, Azizul denied the allegation. Earlier, the fisheries and livestock ministry temporarily suspended Azizul on 5 October.

Azizul is the chief scientific officer (in-charge) at the virology wing of the livestock services department and has taken on duty as project director of 'Strengthening veterinary services to protect public health' project.

Sources said Azizul submitted a letter to withdraw his suspension order issued by the ministry. The letter will be sent to the ministry via the DG, but the DG didn't send it to the ministry. On the day of the incident, Azizul went to the office of DG so that the letter was sent to the ministry, but Emdadul was not at his room.