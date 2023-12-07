Metro rail: DU, Bijoy Sarani stations open from 13 Dec

Dhaka University and Bijoy Sarani stations of Dhaka Metro Rail from the capital’s Agargaon to Motijheel segment will open to public on 13 December.

With this, the number of stations will stand at five out of total seven stations from Agargaon to Motijheel.

The previously opened stations are Farmgate, Secretariat and Motijheel while Shahbagh and Kawran Bazar stations will be opened at the beginning of January.

MAN Siddique, director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited, confirmed the development, saying that they are going to open the two stations within three months of opening the Agargaon-Motijheel part of the metro rail.