Voice of protest resonates on Shaheed Dibosh

On the historic day commemorating the Language Movement, voices demanding justice, democracy and accountability echoed through the exhibition titled Alo, organised at the fire-damaged building of Prothom Alo in Dhaka.

On Saturday, marking Shaheed Dibosh and International Mother Language Day, a large number of visitors attended artist Mahbubur Rahman’s exhibition. Many among them were young people; several had come directly after paying tribute at the Central Shaheed Minar. Parents also brought their children.

Visitors voiced strong condemnation of what they described as a heinous attack by extremists on the media house and demanded that the perpetrators be brought to justice.

The exhibition began on 18 February and will continue until 28 February. It is open daily from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm and from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm.