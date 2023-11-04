BNP leader Syed Emran Saleh ‘picked up by DB police’

The police have allegedly detained Syed Emran Saleh Prince, organising secretary of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), from a residence in the capital's Badda area.

Shairul Kabir Khan, a member of the BNP chairperson's press wing, confirmed that he was detained around 7:30 pm on Saturday.

Citing family members, Shairul Kabir said, "Some people, identifying as Detective Branch (DB) of police, picked him up from his sister's residence in the Badda area."