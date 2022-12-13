1971 veteran, former JU VC prof Alauddin Ahmed passes away

Prof Alauddin, a former vice chancellor of Jahangirnagar University, left behind his wife, two daughters and a son alongside a host of relatives, admirers including students to mourn his death.
On his retirement from the university, he appeared as a political figure and was elected as Member of Parliament (MP) from Pakundia-Hossainpur constituency of his ancestral home in Kishorganj and later played a crucial role in the nomination process of Awami League during the December 2008 elections.
He later served as the premier’s adviser with the status of a minister but largely became incapacitated five years ago when he suffered a massive stroke.
A prominent freedom fighter Alauddin took part in several clandestine operations as a leading navy commando and after the war he joined the Bangladesh Civil Service as a magistrate but latter preferred to be an academic and got his appointment as a faculty of Jahangirnagar University’s chemistry department.
Family sources said Alauddin was expected to be laid to his eternal rest at his ancestral Gurudia village of Kishorganj by early tomorrow following two namaj-e-janazas at a mosque near his Uttara residence and later at Jahangirnagar University campus.