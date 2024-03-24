Bhutan’s king due in Dhaka Monday, 3 MoUs likely to be signed

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and the First Lady Rebeka Sultana will receive Bhutanese King at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud informed this to the media at a media conference on Sunday afternoon.

News agency BSS adds: The foreign minister said three new memorandums of understanding (MoUs) will be signed between Bangladesh and Bhutan while another MoU will be renewed during the visit.

“We have multifaceted relations with Bhutan,” he said at the curtain raiser briefing at the foreign ministry.