Direct voting recommended at 300 reserved seats

Women affairs reform commission is set to recommend direct voting in 300 parliamentary seats which would be kept reserved for women. In that case, it will be recommended to increase the number of seats to 600.

The recommendation also sought changes in all the laws where there is discrimination against women.

The most significant recommendations are to be made in the family laws. The recommendations will include ensuring equal rights for women of all religions in cases of inheritance, child custody and protection, and marriage and divorce.

Recommendations will also be made to announce a political party ineligible to contest elections in case of their failure to ensure 33 per cent female representation in all levels of the party by 2030, as has been stipulated in the Representation of the People Order (RPO), and representation of male and female through election.

Women affairs reform commission chief Shireen Parveen Haque confirmed the recommendations to Prothom Alo.

The women affairs reform commission is one of the 11 reform commissions formed by the interim government. The commission was scheduled to submit its report to the chief adviser on 30 March.