HAAB announces private Hajj packages, minimum cost fixed at Tk 510,000

Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB) has announced three packages for performing hajj under private management this year fixing Tk 510,000 (Tk 5.1 lakh) as minimum cost.

HAAB Secretary General Farid Ahmed Majumder announced the packages at a programme in the city on Tuesday.

Under the packages, the maximum cost for each pilgrim will be at Tk 750,000 (Tk 7.5 lakh), the general package cost will be Tk 550,000 (Tk 5.5 lakh).

Although food expenses are excluded from government-managed Hajj packages they are included in the private packages offering enhanced services, he said.