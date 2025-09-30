HAAB announces private Hajj packages, minimum cost fixed at Tk 510,000
Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB) has announced three packages for performing hajj under private management this year fixing Tk 510,000 (Tk 5.1 lakh) as minimum cost.
HAAB Secretary General Farid Ahmed Majumder announced the packages at a programme in the city on Tuesday.
Under the packages, the maximum cost for each pilgrim will be at Tk 750,000 (Tk 7.5 lakh), the general package cost will be Tk 550,000 (Tk 5.5 lakh).
Although food expenses are excluded from government-managed Hajj packages they are included in the private packages offering enhanced services, he said.
He said the package costs have been calculated based on an exchange rate of 32.85 per Saudi Riyal and any future adjustments to the exchange rate will be reflected in the final package prices.
On 28 September, Religious Affairs Adviser AFM Khalid Hossain announced the government-managed Hajj packages for the upcoming year.
Under Package-1, the cost has been fixed at Tk 690,000 (Tk 6.9 lakh) while under package-2 at Tk 558,000 (Tk 5.58 lakh) and under package-3 at Tk 467,000 (Tk 4.67 lakh).
The HAAB Secretary General said the general and economy packages have been made mandatory for private Hajj agencies.
However, agencies may offer customised versions of the special package, with slight variations in pricing and amenities.
Payment and Registration
Each pilgrim under private management must deposit a minimum of Tk 350,000 (Tk 3.5 lakh) to initiate registration. Registration will remain open until 12 October, 2025.
The remaining balance of the Hajj packages must be paid by 31 December, either through the agency’s designated bank account or at the agency’s office.
Pilgrims must obtain and preserve an official money receipt. No transactions should be made through intermediaries, he warned.
No airline will be allowed to carry Hajj pilgrims via scheduled flights this year—only dedicated flights will be permitted, he said.
If the Saudi authorities increase any cost components after package announcements, the difference will be added to the package price and pilgrims will be required to pay the adjusted amount.
Airfare reduced this year
Hajj airfare was fixed at Tk 167,820 (Tk 1.67 lakh), which has now been reduced by Tk 12,990, bringing it down to Tk 154,830 (Tk 1.54 lakh) for this year.
“For the past two years, airfare of Tk 200,000 (Tk 2 lakh) was unfairly collected from pilgrims. That was an injustice and exploitation. At the time, the exchange rate was Tk 100 per USD, but despite this, fares were inflated. Now, with a dollar rate of Tk 122.5, airfare is significantly lower, which shows that nearly Tk 100,000 (Tk 1 lakh) was excessively charged per pilgrim in past years,” said HAAB Secretary General Farid Ahmed.