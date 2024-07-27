Quota reform movement: Nahid, 2 other coordinators in DB custody

The Detective Branch (DB) of the police has taken three coordinators of the quota reform movement, including Nahid Islam, in their custody.

Earlier, a group of plainclothesmen reportedly picked up three coordinators, students of Dhaka University, from the Gonoshasthaya Nagar Hospital in the city in the afternoon.

Physicians of the hospital and relatives of a coordinator, who were present on the scene, confirmed the incident, saying they were taken away from the hospital around 3:30 pm on Friday.

According to on-duty physicians, some of the individuals identified themselves to be involved with the police’s Detective Branch (DB), while some others claimed to be from the force’s Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit.