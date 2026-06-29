New pay scale for govt employees to be implemented in 2 phases instead of 3

The government is set to implement a new pay scale for public sector employees in two phases instead of the previously proposed three. Under the revised plan, the new basic salary could take effect from 1 July, while allowances will be introduced at the start of the 2027–28 fiscal year.

At the same time, the rate of salary increases may be slightly lower than that recommended by the Ninth Pay Commission, according to sources at the Finance Division of the Ministry of Finance.

While presenting the national budget in Parliament on 11 June, Finance and Planning Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury announced that the new pay scale for government employees would be implemented from the 2026–27 fiscal year.

He said public servants had been receiving salaries and allowances under the same pay scale for nearly 11 years. During that period, the cost of living had risen significantly due to inflation. Therefore, the new pay scale would be introduced in phases from 1 July.

According to Finance Division sources, the implementation committee initially recommended introducing the new pay scale in three phases.