Police maintain zero tolerance policy against corruption: IGP

Inspector general of police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun on Sunday said Bangladesh Police always follow zero tolerance policy against corruption or misconduct of any policeman, as it is a service-oriented and people-friendly organisation, reports BSS.

"We have taken stern action against irregularities related to police personnel. We will never allow any misconduct like the incident of Charbhadrasan, Faridpur," he told BSS.