Police maintain zero tolerance policy against corruption: IGP

Inspector general of police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun on Sunday said Bangladesh Police always follow zero tolerance policy against corruption or misconduct of any policeman, as it is a service-oriented and people-friendly organisation, reports BSS.
"We have taken stern action against irregularities related to police personnel. We will never allow any misconduct like the incident of Charbhadrasan, Faridpur," he told BSS.
Referring to the recent incident at Charbhadrasan police station, the IGP said the alleged three policemen, accused of assaulting a shopkeeper for not changing the pack of cigarettes, have been withdrawn and attached to Faridpur Police Lines.
Soon after the incident, a three-member investigation committee headed by an Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime and Ops) of the district police was formed to investigate into the incident, he added.
Mamun said stern action will be taken against the policemen based on the report of the inquiry committee.
"I always ask police to perform duties with utmost sincerity, maintaining professionalism. Build a more "people-friendly" police force and ensure quick service," he added.
Earlier, the IGP urged the field-level police officers to perform their duties with transparency and accountability, in line with the expectations of the countrymen.