Woman cattle-trader Salma: "Nothing daunts me"

The cattle market is teeming with people. Some are looking at the cows, some are bargaining. Others are taking care of the animals. Then again, some of the traders are cooking their midday meal. Amidst the hubbub, a woman in this busy market catches the eye. She is a cattle trader. She is feeding and stroking these cows she has reared with much love and care.

This is Salma Khatun. She was there Friday afternoon at the Bibir Haat market in Chattogram city. She is from Fatepur village of Nachol union in Chapainawabganj, some 570 km distant from Chattogram. She has a small farm by her home. On Wednesday this 34-year-old young woman came all the way with 14 cows to the port city. She is the sole woman cattle-trader coming to sell her animals this qurbani Eid. She has generated a lot of interest and curiosity.