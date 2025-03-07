Eid advance train ticket sale likely to start 14 Mar, bus tickets likely in mid-Mar

A meeting of the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges will be held on Sunday to finalise the decision and Railway Adviser Muhmmad Fouzul Kabir Khan is likely to make the announcement following the meeting.

Railway DG Afzal Hossain told Prothom Alo they fixed a tentative date, 14 March, to open the sale of advance train tickets, but the final decision would come from Sunday’s meeting. They also planned to operate 10 special trains on various routes for Eid holidaymakers, he added.

According to the initial decision of the railway, advance intercity train tickets for 24 March will be available on 14 March, the tickets for 25 March will be sold on 15 March, tickets for 26 March on 16 March, tickets for 27 March on 17 March, tickets for 28 March on 18 March, tickets for 29 March on 19 March, and tickets for 30 April will be available on 20 March.