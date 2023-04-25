IASG recognises the Genocide of 1971

The International Association of Genocide Scholars (IASG) has recognised the genocide committed in Bangladesh during the Liberation War in 1971, the foreign ministry said in a press release on Monday.
The organisation recognised the genocide in a resolution adopted on Monday titled “Resolution to Declare the Crimes Committed during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War as Genocide, Crimes Against Humanity and War Crimes”, it said.
The IASG was founded in 1994. It is a global, interdisciplinary, non-partisan organisation that seeks to undertake further research and teaching about the nature, causes, and consequences of genocide; and to advance policy studies on genocide prevention.
Several formal resolutions have so far been adopted by the IASG with the view to recognise the genocides in various parts of the world. The Association holds biennial conferences and co-publishes the scholarly journal named “Genocide Studies and Prevention”.
The IASG resolution is an important recognition of the atrocities committed during the Bangladesh Genocide of 1971 in the international arena.
The press release states, the Government of Bangladesh has been making continuous efforts to achieve international recognition of the Genocide that occurred against the mass people during the War of Liberation in 1971. Thus, the adoption of the resolution is an important step forward towards receiving the deserved recognition from the wider international community.
The Government of Bangladesh is determined in its relentless endeavour for getting more and more international recognition of Bangladesh Genocide of 1971 in the days ahead, it added.