IASG recognises the Genocide of 1971

The IASG resolution is an important recognition of the atrocities committed during the Bangladesh Genocide of 1971 in the international arena.

The press release states, the Government of Bangladesh has been making continuous efforts to achieve international recognition of the Genocide that occurred against the mass people during the War of Liberation in 1971. Thus, the adoption of the resolution is an important step forward towards receiving the deserved recognition from the wider international community.

The Government of Bangladesh is determined in its relentless endeavour for getting more and more international recognition of Bangladesh Genocide of 1971 in the days ahead, it added.