3 HC judges step down

Three judges of the High Court (HC) division, who were barred from performing judicial activities on charges of graft and misconduct for the last five years, have resigned from their posts.

A notification, signed by the secretary (current duty) to the law ministry Sheikh Abu Taher, was issued in this regard on Tuesday.

The notification reads the judges wrote to the president regarding their resignation following the section 96 (4) of the constitution and the president received their resignation letters.