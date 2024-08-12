Foreign ministry to take steps to bring back Hasina if law ministry requests: Foreign adviser

Interim government foreign affairs adviser Md Touhid Hossain said the foreign ministry will take steps to bring back Sheikh Hasina if the law ministry makes a request, reports BSS.

He made the remark during his first press briefing at the foreign ministry on Sunday afternoon.

When asked about the possibility of bringing back former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, Touhid said that this matter falls under the jurisdiction of the law ministry, and any action will be taken by the foreign ministry only if a request is received from them.

Sheikh Hasina’s government was toppled in a student-mass upsurge on 5 August. She left the country and took shelter in India.

The foreign adviser said the new interim government aims to foster friendly relations with all countries while protecting Bangladesh's interests.

"Our policy is to maintain good relations with all countries while protecting our national interests. We seek friendship with all and enmity with none, aiming to establish balanced relations," Touhid Hossain added.

He emphasized that transparency and honesty will be upheld in every step taken by the foreign ministry. "Our primary task is to safeguard our interests," he added.

When asked about the interim government's approach to international relations, Hossain reaffirmed the commitment to balanced diplomacy.