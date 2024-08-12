Foreign ministry to take steps to bring back Hasina if law ministry requests: Foreign adviser
Interim government foreign affairs adviser Md Touhid Hossain said the foreign ministry will take steps to bring back Sheikh Hasina if the law ministry makes a request, reports BSS.
He made the remark during his first press briefing at the foreign ministry on Sunday afternoon.
When asked about the possibility of bringing back former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, Touhid said that this matter falls under the jurisdiction of the law ministry, and any action will be taken by the foreign ministry only if a request is received from them.
Sheikh Hasina’s government was toppled in a student-mass upsurge on 5 August. She left the country and took shelter in India.
The foreign adviser said the new interim government aims to foster friendly relations with all countries while protecting Bangladesh's interests.
"Our policy is to maintain good relations with all countries while protecting our national interests. We seek friendship with all and enmity with none, aiming to establish balanced relations," Touhid Hossain added.
He emphasized that transparency and honesty will be upheld in every step taken by the foreign ministry. "Our primary task is to safeguard our interests," he added.
When asked about the interim government's approach to international relations, Hossain reaffirmed the commitment to balanced diplomacy.
"It is meaningless to assume that this interim government is focused solely on any particular direction. We intend to maintain smooth and positive relations with all... including India and China," he said.
Highlighting the significance of Bangladesh-India relations, Hossain noted that both countries share a strong and deep bond.
He stressed the importance of fostering public perception of India as a close ally of Bangladesh.
"It is important that people feel India is a good friend of Bangladesh... we want that, we want to advance the (Dhaka-Delhi) relation towards that's direction... we would like to see India will cooperate us in this regard," he said.
Hossain also underscored the need for addressing public expectations by delivering tangible outcomes from the bilateral ties with India.
He acknowledged the support from international partners, adding that "their concerns are our concerns.
The adviser reiterated the interim government's commitment to take steps against the perpetrators responsible for recent incidents as well as to conduct a fair and impartial election.
"Our key objective is to conduct a fair and impartial election. Speculation at this point is unnecessary," he said without commenting on the interim government's tenure.
Regarding minority issues, Hossain informed that chief adviser Prof Dr Muhammad Yunus would soon meet with representatives from minority communities.
He expressed hope that the law and order situation would improve significantly within a week.