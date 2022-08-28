Bangladesh

Bangabandhu killing

Experts for independent commission to bring perpetrators to justice

Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman
Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Al-Haj Zahirul Huq

Experts have emphasised constituting an independent commission to bring those involved in the killing of Bangladesh’s founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most of his family on 15 August, 1975, to justice, reports news agency UNB.

A commission will have to be formed with retired judges, senior advocates, senior journalists and people who actively participated in the Liberation War in 1971, they added.

The experts also called for completing the execution procedure of the absconders living abroad.

They were speaking at the discussion ‘The Killing of Bangabandhu: The Conspirators, the Executors and the Ultimate Justice’ organised by the Bangladesh Institute of Law and International Affairs (BILIA) and Bangla Worldwide jointly Saturday in Dhaka.

Author of the Proclamation of Independence barrister M Amir-ul Islam, BILIA chairman professor Mizanur Rahman, BILIA director barrister Tania Amir, justice AHM Shamsuddin Chowdhury, professor Muntassir Mamun, professor Harun-Ur-Rashid, Ali Wazed Zafar, Ishfaq Ilahi Choudhury, Rokeya Kabir, professor Kamrul Hasan Khan and professor Biswajit Chanda spoke at the event.

