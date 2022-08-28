Experts for independent commission to bring perpetrators to justice

The experts also called for completing the execution procedure of the absconders living abroad.
They were speaking at the discussion ‘The Killing of Bangabandhu: The Conspirators, the Executors and the Ultimate Justice’ organised by the Bangladesh Institute of Law and International Affairs (BILIA) and Bangla Worldwide jointly Saturday in Dhaka.
Author of the Proclamation of Independence barrister M Amir-ul Islam, BILIA chairman professor Mizanur Rahman, BILIA director barrister Tania Amir, justice AHM Shamsuddin Chowdhury, professor Muntassir Mamun, professor Harun-Ur-Rashid, Ali Wazed Zafar, Ishfaq Ilahi Choudhury, Rokeya Kabir, professor Kamrul Hasan Khan and professor Biswajit Chanda spoke at the event.