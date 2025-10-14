Crimes Against Humanity during July Uprising
Surveillance carried out through drones, wiretapping
Chief Prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam has described before the International Crimes Tribunal how the Awami League government allegedly carried out extensive surveillance and repression during the July Uprising.
On the second day of presenting arguments in the case filed against Sheikh Hasina and three others for crimes against humanity on Monday, the chief prosecutor said that the authorities not only tapped phones but also tracked locations to conduct surveillance.
Drones were deployed, and field-level cadres of the Bangladesh Awami League and its affiliated organisations were used to identify students taking part in the movement. Based on such intelligence, law enforcement agencies — particularly the police and Rapid Action Battalion ( RAB) — launched violent crackdowns on protesters, acting on direct orders from then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he claimed.
At the outset of the day’s proceedings, the tribunal was shown a documentary produced by The Daily Star on the July Uprising. This was followed by the playing of an audio recording of a conversation between Sheikh Hasina and an army officer. The Chief Prosecutor also read aloud statements previously given by the late writer-researcher Badruddin Umar and Amar Desh editor Mahmudur Rahman.
While narrating the sequence of events surrounding the uprising, Tajul Islam cited headlines from several newspapers published at the time, including Prothom Alo.
The state apparatus was used
At one stage of his argument, Chief Prosecutor Tajul Islam said that the then Awami League government carried out an unprecedented state-sponsored crackdown, deploying nearly all branches of the country’s law enforcement forces to suppress peaceful demonstrations.
He said the forces involved included the police, RAB, APBN, Ansar Battalion, BGB, and even some members of the armed forces. Intelligence agencies such as DGFI, NSI, SB, SWAT, CTTC, and DB were also engaged. Violent attacks, he said, were launched on students and civilians nationwide. Members of the Awami League, Jubo League (now its activities are banned, and Chhatra League (now banned) actively took part in the assaults.
“The entire state machinery was used to suppress a peaceful movement,” said Tajul Islam. “Helicopters and drones were used, as were APCs (armored personnel carriers). Lethal weapons, including rifles, were used.”
He asserted that the attacks were systematic and politically motivated. Sheikh Hasina’s political ambition was to remain in power until 2041. She wanted absolute power, a one-party rule without opposition, the prosecutor said.
‘Do it in the beginning’
During his argument, Chief Prosecutor Tajul Islam played an audio recording of a conversation between Sheikh Hasina and an army officer, identified as Colonel Rajib, who was serving as the Deputy Military Secretary to the Prime Minister at the time and is now reportedly outside Bangladesh.
According to the prosecution, the conversation took place on 19 July last year. In the recording, Colonel Rajib can be heard saying, “Assalamu Alaikum Sir.”
Sheikh Hasina replied, “They are starting to gather in different places now — Mirpur no. 10, Uttara, BRAC University, and various other spots.… But we have to do it at the beginning.”
Colonel Rajib responded, “Okay, sir.”
Hasina then reiterated, “…at the beginning.”
“Okay,” the officer said again.
The following portion of the audio was unclear, but later Sheikh Hasina can be heard saying, “There is no word this time. This time, do it at the beginning.”
“Okay sir,” replied Colonel Rajib.
‘The body was thrown into the river’
Chief Prosecutor Tajul Islam then presented a video showing the killing of a college student named Md. Hridoy during the July Uprising. In the footage, several policemen are seen detaining Hridoy on a street. Surrounded by officers, one of them shoots him. Hridoy collapses to the ground, and the officers leave. Later, two or three policemen return and drag his body away.
Hridoy, the son of Lal Mia from Alamnagar village in Gopalpur, Tangail, lived in Konabari and supported his studies by driving an auto-rickshaw.
After showing the video, the Chief Prosecutor told the tribunal that the police officer who fired the shot — identified as Constable Akram Hossain, 22, of Gazipur Industrial Police — had been arrested and gave a confessional statement.
According to the confession, Hridoy’s body was taken by car and dumped into the Kodda River from a bridge at night. Divers were later sent by the investigation agency to recover the body, but it could not be found — likely due to the river’s current and the time elapsed.