Surveillance carried out through drones, wiretapping

Chief Prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam has described before the International Crimes Tribunal how the Awami League government allegedly carried out extensive surveillance and repression during the July Uprising.

On the second day of presenting arguments in the case filed against Sheikh Hasina and three others for crimes against humanity on Monday, the chief prosecutor said that the authorities not only tapped phones but also tracked locations to conduct surveillance.

Drones were deployed, and field-level cadres of the Bangladesh Awami League and its affiliated organisations were used to identify students taking part in the movement. Based on such intelligence, law enforcement agencies — particularly the police and Rapid Action Battalion ( RAB) — launched violent crackdowns on protesters, acting on direct orders from then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he claimed.