Govt to incorporate ‘three zero’ theory with SDG

Although Three Zero Clubs have been established in numerous prestigious universities across the globe, this club has not been developed equally in Bangladesh.

She said it was quite risky for any university student or any other person to show interest in forming this Three Zero Club during the dictatorship of Sheikh Hasina, who fled the country in the wake of mass uprising of students and people.

Even a hostile circumstance had to be faced in conducting awareness-raising activities about Professor Yunus’s Three Zero theory, she added.

In this regard, Lamiya Morshed said, “During the government led by Sheikh Hasina, there was hesitation among many people in forming the Three Zero Club in Bangladesh, but now that situation has changed and it is expanding day by day.”

“Now many people are coming forward and there is a lot of response. Recently, the number of workshops on the Three Zeros theory has increased a lot,” she said, adding, “It is not a central initiative, rather it is being done by everyone on their own initiative from their perspective. They just let people know through networking that we are doing this.”

She said anyone can’t be registered at the Three Zero Club if they want to do so, rather several factors are considered in this regard.

Registration is given only after seeing whether they are doing the work seriously, what they are doing and it is sustainable or not.

Quoting Professor Yunus, one of the pioneers of sustainable development, Lamiya Morshed said, “Sir (Professor Yunus) always says that we have created the problems in our society ourselves. The youth are the right persons to solve these problems, because they have many new ideas in their heads and they can move forward solving the problems using those.”