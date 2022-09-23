Political will, action needed to prevent antimicrobial resistance: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said sustained political will and action are needed to prevent the antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from turning into a big crisis.

“AMR is a problem that can turn into a crisis. It can cost millions of lives worldwide. We need sustained political will and action to prevent it from happening,” she said, adding that there is no alternative to creating mass awareness about AMR.

She made the remarks at the outset of a breakfast meeting on antimicrobial resistance (AMR) at Lexington Hotel in the United States.

From this global leadership group, she said that they have been working on highlighting the issue and it is evident that more needs to be done.

"The strategic priorities are well identified. We have to make sure that they are duly implemented. They need to be anchored in a 'One Health' approach," she added.