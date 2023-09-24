Dengue death toll tops 900

Death toll from dengue crossed 900 this year as the mosquito-borne disease claimed 16 more lives in 24 hours till Sunday morning. With the latest deaths, 909 dengue patients died in Bangladesh this year and 316 this month.
During the period, 3008 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the DGHS.
Of the new patients, 812 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside the capital--indicating a worsening situation across the country, DGHS said.
Of the 16 deceased persons, 7 died in Dhaka and 9 outside.
So far, 187,725 dengue patients have been admitted to hospitals around the country this year, DGHS said. Of them, 78,915 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and 108,810 outside the capital.