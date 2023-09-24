Dengue death toll tops 900

Of the new patients, 812 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside the capital--indicating a worsening situation across the country, DGHS said.

Of the 16 deceased persons, 7 died in Dhaka and 9 outside.

So far, 187,725 dengue patients have been admitted to hospitals around the country this year, DGHS said. Of them, 78,915 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and 108,810 outside the capital.