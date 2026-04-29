Bangladesh, EU renews commitment to deepen ties

The fifth round of Bangladesh-EU Diplomatic Consultations was held today, Wednesday at the State Guest House Padma in Dhaka, marking a renewed commitment to deepening a long-standing and multifaceted partnership between Bangladesh and the European Union.

Convened after a pause of nearly five years, the consultations provided an opportunity to review the breadth of bilateral cooperation of mutual interest, says a press release.

Co-chaired by the Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh, Asad Alam Siam and the Managing Director for Asia Pacific of the European External Action Service, Erik Kurzweil, the meeting reflected the growing strategic importance of EU–Bangladesh relations.

The meeting reviewed the current state of Bangladesh–EU relations and discussed avenues for further engagement across priority sectors.

Taking note of the evolving strategic and economic reality, Bangladesh underscored its interest in advancing a forward-looking partnership with the EU.