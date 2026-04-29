5th Diplomatic Consultations
Bangladesh, EU renews commitment to deepen ties
The fifth round of Bangladesh-EU Diplomatic Consultations was held today, Wednesday at the State Guest House Padma in Dhaka, marking a renewed commitment to deepening a long-standing and multifaceted partnership between Bangladesh and the European Union.
Convened after a pause of nearly five years, the consultations provided an opportunity to review the breadth of bilateral cooperation of mutual interest, says a press release.
Co-chaired by the Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh, Asad Alam Siam and the Managing Director for Asia Pacific of the European External Action Service, Erik Kurzweil, the meeting reflected the growing strategic importance of EU–Bangladesh relations.
The meeting reviewed the current state of Bangladesh–EU relations and discussed avenues for further engagement across priority sectors.
Taking note of the evolving strategic and economic reality, Bangladesh underscored its interest in advancing a forward-looking partnership with the EU.
The discussions welcomed the recent initialling of the Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (PCA) and noted the expectation that, following completion of the respective internal processes, the Agreement would provide a structured and comprehensive framework for future cooperation.
The EU acknowledged Bangladesh’s successful conduct of the February 2026 parliamentary elections, referencing to the recent release of the final report of the EU Election Observation Mission.
Both sides exchanged views on democratic governance, human rights, and the rule of law.
Bangladesh expressed keenness to work more closely under the new Government, formed following a landslide mandate from the people of Bangladesh, infusing fresh dynamism into bilateral engagement to realise the untapped potential of the EU-Bangladesh bilateral relations.
Bangladesh highlighted the importance of preferential market access in underpinning its trade relations with the EU and outlined its perspective on ensuring continuity of such arrangements in the future, including through possible instruments such as a Free Trade Agreement and an Investment Protection Agreement.
Bangladesh expressed its interest in strengthening cooperation in research and innovation through broader participation in Horizon Europe and through joint initiatives aimed at knowledge exchange, technology transfer, and capacity building.
Two sides also discussed migration and skills development. Bangladesh outlined progress in labour reforms and emphasised the importance of expanding safe and regular migration pathways, alongside strengthened joint collaboration to combat human trafficking and irregular migration.
On climate change, Bangladesh reiterated its vulnerabilities and emphasised the importance of enhanced access to climate finance, technology transfer, and support for adaptation and resilience efforts, including under initiatives such as the EU’s Global Gateway.
The consultation included exchanges on regional and global developments including current Middle East crisis.
They reaffirmed mutual commitment to multilateralism and a rules-based international order.
Bangladesh reiterated the need for stronger and sustained international attention and support to resolve the Rohingya crisis.
The consultations concluded with the appreciation of the value of holding regular consultations to tap full potential of Bangladesh-EU relations.