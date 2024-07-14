Universal pension scheme
University teachers continue work strike as demands not met
Public university teachers have decided to continue with their movement as their demands have not been met. However, they hope that the government will meet their demands.
After "satisfactory" talks with Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader regarding the universal pension scheme Prottoy, the next day, Sunday, Bangladesh University Teachers Association Federation held an online meeting.
When asked about their decision, president of the University Teachers Association Federation and Shahjalal University of Science and Technology's professor Akhterul Islam said, "The details of yesterday's meeting were informed in detail to all today. As our demands have not been met, the movement is on and will continue. However, we handed over our written statement yesterday and it was said that this will be handed over to the prime minister. So we hope that our demands will be met."
Meanwhile, as every day, teachers took position in front of the main entrance of Dhaka University's art faculty building this afternoon, where they voiced their demands. However the presence of teachers was less than other days. In the meantime, the university officers and employees carried out a procession demanding that the pension scheme be withdrawn.
Teachers, officials and employees of public universities from 1 July have been carrying out a work strike, voicing a three-point demand including cancellation of the universal pension Prottoy scheme. As a result no classes or exams are being held. No work is being carried out at the administration building either. People coming to the university on various work are having to suffer.
Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader, who is also the road transport as bridges minister, yesterday, Saturday, met with the agitating teachers at the party president's political office in Dhanmondi. After the meeting Obaidul Quader said that there had been a misunderstanding and the universal pension scheme for government and autonomous institutions would come into effect from 1 July 2025. The information that public university teachers would come under the pension scheme from 1 July 2024 was incorrect. This was one of their three demands. They will join the pension scheme as everyone else on 1 July 2025. This was confirmed.
Obaidul Quader also said that 13 teachers including the president and general secretary of the Bangladesh Teachers Association Federation had joined the meeting. Detailed discussions had been held and the misunderstanding had been cleared. He said the problem would be resolved shortly.
University Teachers Association Federation president Professor Akhterul Islam speaking to Prothom Alo yesterday, Saturday, said they had held constructive talks. They were happy that the talks had commenced. A meeting of the federation would be held today online (Zoom). The next steps would be decided upon then. At the end of the meeting they announced that their movement would continue.