University teachers continue work strike as demands not met

When asked about their decision, president of the University Teachers Association Federation and Shahjalal University of Science and Technology's professor Akhterul Islam said, "The details of yesterday's meeting were informed in detail to all today. As our demands have not been met, the movement is on and will continue. However, we handed over our written statement yesterday and it was said that this will be handed over to the prime minister. So we hope that our demands will be met."

Meanwhile, as every day, teachers took position in front of the main entrance of Dhaka University's art faculty building this afternoon, where they voiced their demands. However the presence of teachers was less than other days. In the meantime, the university officers and employees carried out a procession demanding that the pension scheme be withdrawn.

Teachers, officials and employees of public universities from 1 July have been carrying out a work strike, voicing a three-point demand including cancellation of the universal pension Prottoy scheme. As a result no classes or exams are being held. No work is being carried out at the administration building either. People coming to the university on various work are having to suffer.