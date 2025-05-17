NBR abolition: Writ petition filed challenging legality of ordinance

A lawyer has filed a writ petition challenging legality of the ordinance issued to establish two separate divisions named the Revenue Policy Division and the Revenue Management Division through restructuring of the existing framework.

Supreme Court lawyer Jewel Azad submitted the petition today, Saturday, to the relevant branch of the High Court. Speaking to Prothom Alo he said, “There may be a hearing on the petition later this week in the High Court bench consisting Justice Fatema Najib and Justice Sikder Mahmudur Razi.”

Earlier on 12 May, an ordinance was issued to establish two new divisions named the ‘Revenue Policy Division’ and the ‘Revenue Management Division’ by dissolving the National Board of Revenue (NBR) and Internal Resources Division (IRD).