Pen down strike goes on for third day in protest of NBR abolition
The pen-down strike by officials and employees of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) continues for the third consecutive day today, Saturday.
As a result, revenues sector operations has been disrupted.
There is not much activity almost in all customs houses across the country, including Dhaka, Chattogram, and Benapole in Jashore alongside the duty-tax offices. So, hassles are growing for import-related business.
Since morning, there has been no activity at the Dhaka Customs House. Similarly, there was little work at other VAT and tax offices across the capital as well. However, most officers and staff have reported to their workplaces.
The pen-down strike in the revenue sector is going on under the banner of ‘NBR Reform Unity Council’, a platform consisting both cadre and non-cadre officials, in protest against the ordinance issued to abolish the National Board of Revenue (NBR).
In continuance from Wednesday and Thursday, the pen-down strike is being observed today for the third consecutive day, from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm. Notably, due to a government directive to make up for the upcoming Eid holidays, all offices are open on Saturdays. So, the pen-down strike is also in effect today.
Today is the final day of the current phase of the pen-down strike. A press conference has been scheduled for 3:00 pm this afternoon to announce fresh programmes.
Three-point demand
Leaders of the NBR Reform Unity Council have placed a three-point demand. The demands are: immediate abolition of the revenue ordinance; public disclosure of the consultant committee’s report on NBR reform; and reform of the revenue system based on the opinions of all stakeholders including the NBR, business associations, civil society, and political leaders.
The NBR Reform Unity Council announced them last Thursday. During the pen-down strike at the customs, VAT, and duty offices across the country, three types of operations- international passenger services, budget, and export related activities have been kept running.
On Monday night, an ordinance was issued dissolving the National Board of Revenue (NBR) and the Internal Resources Division (IRD) to form two new organisations named ‘Revenue Policy Division’ and the ‘Revenue Management Division’.
In response, officials and employees from all tax zone, VAT, and customs offices under the NBR announced a pen-down strike the following day, Tuesday.