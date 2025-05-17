Pen down strike goes on for third day in protest of NBR abolition

The pen-down strike by officials and employees of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) continues for the third consecutive day today, Saturday.

As a result, revenues sector operations has been disrupted.

There is not much activity almost in all customs houses across the country, including Dhaka, Chattogram, and Benapole in Jashore alongside the duty-tax offices. So, hassles are growing for import-related business.

Since morning, there has been no activity at the Dhaka Customs House. Similarly, there was little work at other VAT and tax offices across the capital as well. However, most officers and staff have reported to their workplaces.