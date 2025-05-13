Govt explains why it abolished NBR

The new structure is designed to address these chronic problems through a clearer, more accountable framework:

The Revenue Policy Division will be responsible for drafting tax laws, setting rates, and managing international tax treaties. The Revenue Management Division will oversee enforcement, audits, and compliance. This separation ensures that the officials setting tax obligations are not the same as those collecting them, eliminating opportunities for any sort of connivance.

By allowing each division to focus on its core mandate, the reform will enhance specialisation, reduce conflicts of interest, and improve institutional integrity.

The reform is expected to broaden the tax net, reduce dependence on indirect taxation, and strengthen direct tax collection by placing skilled professionals in appropriate roles.

A dedicated policy unit can craft evidence-based, forward-looking tax strategies instead of reactive policies driven solely by short-term revenue goals.

Transparent, predictable policies and a professional tax administration are expected to attract investment and reduce complaints from the private sector.

Ultimately, this restructuring is not just a bureaucratic reshuffle—it’s a necessary step toward building a fairer, more capable tax system. Strengthened policy-making and cleaner tax administration will be vital for Bangladesh to meet the needs—and realise the hopes—of all its citizens.