Biman Bangladesh Airlines
Promoted to executive director in morning, order cancelled by afternoon
A senior official of Biman Bangladesh Airlines was promoted from General Manager (GM) to Executive Director (ED) on Monday morning, but the order was mysteriously cancelled later in the afternoon. The incident triggered widespread discussion within the organisation.
The official concerned is Md Mizanur Rashid, who had been serving as General Manager and Acting Director (Administration and Human Resources) at the airline.
According to Biman sources, the Administration and Human Resources Division issued an order on Monday morning, signed by General Manager (Administration and Human Resources) Khandaker Baki Uddin Ahmed, informing Md Mizanur Rashid of his promotion.
After the news became public, extensive discussions began among Biman officials and employees, and many congratulated him on the promotion.
However, the situation took a dramatic turn within a few hours. Later in the afternoon, the same division issued another notice completely cancelling the earlier order regarding the promotion and appointment.
Questions have since arisen both inside and outside the airline regarding the reason behind such a swift reversal of the decision.
Several Biman sources stated that Md Mizanur Rashid had previously faced a departmental case over allegations of embezzling nearly Tk 30 million (3 crore) in government funds through the purchase of software.
Although he was later cleared of the departmental case, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) is still conducting an inquiry into the matter.
Relevant sources further stated that on 4 March, while serving as General Manager (Transport), he was transferred to the Finance and Accounts Division. The following day, authorities appointed him as General Manager of the Administration and Human Resources Division.
At the same time, they assigned him additional responsibilities as Director of the Administration and Human Resources Division and Director of the Finance Division, both of which are positions senior to that of a General Manager.
Biman authorities have not yet provided any official statement regarding the sudden promotion and its subsequent cancellation.