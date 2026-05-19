Promoted to executive director in morning, order cancelled by afternoon

According to Biman sources, the Administration and Human Resources Division issued an order on Monday morning, signed by General Manager (Administration and Human Resources) Khandaker Baki Uddin Ahmed, informing Md Mizanur Rashid of his promotion.

After the news became public, extensive discussions began among Biman officials and employees, and many congratulated him on the promotion.

However, the situation took a dramatic turn within a few hours. Later in the afternoon, the same division issued another notice completely cancelling the earlier order regarding the promotion and appointment.

Questions have since arisen both inside and outside the airline regarding the reason behind such a swift reversal of the decision.