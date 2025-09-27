DUCSU election: Controversy over ballot papers printed in Nilkhet, candidates demand clarity

Since the results of the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) elections were announced, some candidates have been alleging that the ballot papers were printed without security at Nilkhet.

In response, the university administration stated that the way the ballots were printed could not have been possible at any shop in Nilkhet. However, this statement from the administration has not quelled the controversy, which is being widely discussed on social media for several days.

In this situation, a group of students, many affiliated with the politics of the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, staged a protest in front of the vice-chancellor’s residence on campus Thursday night, alleging rigging in the DUCSU election.