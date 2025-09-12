What impact could DUCSU have on the national election?

There has been an extensive analysis of Chhatra Shibir’s landslide victory in the Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU) election. Different people are interpreting the results from different angles — guided by personal judgment, political beliefs, positions, or even wishful thinking. Some will accept these interpretations, others won’t. There’s unlikely to be any universally accepted explanation. These debates will continue.

There’s ongoing debate about whether control over DUCSU has any real influence on national politics. However, national politics has always taken DUCSU seriously — which is why force and manipulation have often been involved. Whether through ballot box snatching (as in the 1973 election) or pre-filled ballots (as alleged in the 2019 election), the ruling parties have tried to control it. When a ruling party feels it cannot win DUCSU, it simply avoids holding the election.

This year’s DUCSU election took place under an interim government, following a bloody mass uprising and in a highly changed political atmosphere. While Bangladesh has faced many political crises over the years, few compare in scale to the July uprising or the ousting of Sheikh Hasina. Just a year after those events, the DUCSU election showed that traditional political calculations no longer apply.