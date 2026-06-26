PM joins meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman joined a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in China today, Friday morning.

Earlier, Zhao Leji, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) of China, called on the Bangladesh premier at the same venue.

Prior to the meetings, the prime minister arrived at the Great Hall around 9:30 am after paying tributes at the Monument to the People's Heroes in Tiananmen Square.

He paid homage to the Chinese revolutionary heroes by placing a special red-green wreath at the monument.

The national anthems of the two countries were played on the occasion while the bugle sounded the last post.

After laying the wreath, the prime minister stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of the Chinese heroes.

Earlier on his arrival at the square around 9:10 am local time, a smartly turned-out contingent of the Chinese Armed Forces gave the Bangladesh premier the state salute.