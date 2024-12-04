Mahfuj seeks UK support to bring back laundered money  

Adviser Mahfuj Alam has sought the support of the United Kingdom to bring back the laundered money from the country to home and run the economy that was left in fragile condition by the past autocratic regime.

“Laundered money has gone from our land to your land. We want that money back to run our economy,” Mahfuj told Sarah Cooke, the British high commissioner to Bangladesh, when the latter called on him at his office in Tejgaon, Dhaka.