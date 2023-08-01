Political parties should sit together for tea: CEC

Chief election commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal said the political parties should hold dialogue among themselves to resolve the political crisis.
Kazi Habibul Awal said this while talking to media after holding a meeting with US ambassador in Dhaka Peter Haas at the Nirbachan Bhaban (Election Building) on Tuesday.
The CEC said a favourable atmosphere is necessary to conduct the election.
He said, “A political crisis exists now. This does not conflict with our work, but if these problems are resolved politically, then it will be easier for us to conduct the election.”
After the meeting, US envoy Peter Haas told the journalists that the US will send a pre-assessment election monitoring team to evaluate the situation ahead of the national election in Bangladesh.
Peter Haas went to the election office at 11:00am to hold the meeting with the CEC. Election commissioners Md Ahsan Habib Khan and election commission secretary Md Jahangir Alam accompanied the CEC at the meeting.