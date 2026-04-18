‘Banglar Joyjatra’ fails to cross Strait of Hormuz again

Following the announcement that the Strait of Hormuz had been opened, the Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) vessel MV Banglar Joyjatra lifted anchor on Friday night.

However, within a few hours of starting its journey, Iran’s forces instructed the ship via radio message to return to the Persian Gulf. After receiving the instruction, the vessel is once again headed back to a safe location in the Persian Gulf.

The ship’s captain, Shafiqul Islam Khan, told Prothom Alo via WhatsApp at 12:45 am early on Saturday, "After hearing the announcement that restrictions had been lifted, we set off on Friday night to cross Hormuz."