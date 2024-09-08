Dhaka to follow regular procedure for meetings on UNGA sidelines: Foreign Adviser

Indian media outlet Hindustan Times in a report Saturday said Dhaka proposed for a meeting between Dr. Muhammad Yunus and Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the UNGA sessions in New York this month.

But New Delhi has not yet reached any decision in this regard, the report added.

The sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, told the newspaper that a meeting seems unlikely, especially after Dr. Yunus’ recent comments in an interview with the Indian news agency, PTI. Those remarks were reportedly not well received in New Delhi.

Speaking about this, foreign affairs adviser Md. Touhid Hossain said today, “I don’t want to say that this is not going to happen. Actually, we haven’t yet received a 100 per cent guarantee that Modi will attend the (UNGA) session. We will proceed according to the established regular procedure. It’s not something we request a month ahead, there’s a process to follow.”