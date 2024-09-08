Yunus-Modi meeting
Dhaka to follow regular procedure for meetings on UNGA sidelines: Foreign Adviser
Bangladesh will adhere to standard protocols regarding any bilateral meetings on the sidelines during the upcoming United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, said foreign affairs adviser Md. Touhid Hossain Sunday.
He said this while responding to a question from a newsperson on the possibility of a bilateral meeting between the interim government chief advisor Dr. Muhammad Yunus and Indian prime minister Narendra Modi.
Indian media outlet Hindustan Times in a report Saturday said Dhaka proposed for a meeting between Dr. Muhammad Yunus and Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the UNGA sessions in New York this month.
But New Delhi has not yet reached any decision in this regard, the report added.
The sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, told the newspaper that a meeting seems unlikely, especially after Dr. Yunus’ recent comments in an interview with the Indian news agency, PTI. Those remarks were reportedly not well received in New Delhi.
Speaking about this, foreign affairs adviser Md. Touhid Hossain said today, “I don’t want to say that this is not going to happen. Actually, we haven’t yet received a 100 per cent guarantee that Modi will attend the (UNGA) session. We will proceed according to the established regular procedure. It’s not something we request a month ahead, there’s a process to follow.”
“If they think that they won’t meet, we don’t have anything to force,” the foreign adviser stated.
He also spoke about the number of entourage members of the chief adviser during his visit to New York.
Touhid said the list of seven people was correct. “Besides that one there is another list where I am also included. But the number of companions won’t be more than 10-12.”
The chief adviser is expected to reach New York on 22 September and return to Dhaka on 29 September.
The 79th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 79) will begin on 10 September with the high-level General Debate set to commence on 24 September.