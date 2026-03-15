DGFI chief’s visit to Delhi: Hint of thaw in Bangladesh–India ties

Within weeks of the formation of the government in Bangladesh under the leadership of Tarique Rahman, the chief of the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI), Major General Mohammad Kaiser Rashid Chowdhury, travelled to India earlier this month.

During the visit, he held meetings with India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval as well as several senior military and civilian intelligence officials.

Indian newspapers view the visit as a sign of a possible thaw in the diplomatic frost that has characterised relations between the two neighbouring countries for the past two and a half years.

India’s online news portal The Print headlined its report: “A hush-hush visit last week lays groundwork for thaw in Delhi-Dhaka ties.” Meanwhile, Hindustan Times carried a report under the heading: “Top Bangladesh security official visits India for meetings.”

Both news reports suggest that the trip signals a potential normalisation of relations between the two countries.