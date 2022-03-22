43pc families cut food expenditure: CPJ survey

Most people have cut down on their food expenditure to cope with the financial hardships resulting from the coronavirus outbreak. The latest records put this number of people at 43 per cent of the population. Outside of this, there are those who are dipping into their savings for survival. Then again, there are those who are taking up low paid labour for whatever wages they can get.

These facts were revealed in a survey carried out by BRAC’s Centre for Peace and Justice (CPJ). The results of the survey were published on Monday at the CIRDAP auditorium in the city.