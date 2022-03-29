4.4 million driving licences pending at BRTA

Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) is the sole governing body of issuing driving licences in the country. Providing new licences and renewing old licences are among the major tasks of BRTA. In addition BRTA maintains a database of licensed drivers. It is the main authority to verify whether the driver’s licence is valid or invalid. However, the licence related activities have been stalled for the past three years.

BRTA conducts its licence related activities through a contractor. According to the sources in road transport and bridges ministry and BRTA, about 4.4 million licences are stuck due to the irresponsiblity of the contractor and incompetence of the BRTA. Road safety is at stake due to these licence related complications. On the other hand, those awaiting licences have to suffer for years to get the licence.

According to sources close to BRTA, the contracting firm Tiger IT had been in charge of providing BRTA licences, making a database of drivers and maintaining it since 2011. They stored personal information, fingerprints and photos of the applicants for the new licences online. They also stored the licence related information from before 2011 in the database. In all, information of about 4.4 million licences had been stored in this database.