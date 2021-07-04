4.4 million internally displaced in Bangladesh in 2020

According to the report, 40.5 million people from 149 countries and territories around the world have been internally displaced by 2020 due to natural disasters such as floods and cyclones. Bangladesh ranks third among them.

During this time 4.4 million people have become homeless in Bangladesh. Almost all of them have been displaced due to natural disasters. The number of people displaced due to conflict is 230.

In this regard, BRAC University Emeritus professor Ainun Nishat told Prothom Alo that many people of Bhola and Noakhali were increasingly internally displaced due to river erosion and storms in the 70's. People from Khulna, Satkhira and Patuakhali areas have been added to that now. He said, "If our embankments were repaired properly, the number of homeless would be reduced." “We need to pay more attention to that,” he added.