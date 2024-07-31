Facebook resumes this afternoon: Junaid Ahmed
Various social media including Facebook will be unblocked this afternoon, said state minister for posts, telecommunication and information technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak Wednesday.
“Considering everything, we are withdrawing the restrictions, imposed on some social media temporarily, from today. Facebook, TikTok and YouTube will open by the afternoon.”
The state minister said this to the media after holding discussions with the representatives of the social media company owners at BTRC office from 9:00 am today.
He said YouTube has explained their position through email while the Facebook representative attended the discussion online and the TikTok representative appeared in person.
The mobile internet service was shut on 17 July night and the broadband internet on the next night due to clashes centering the quota reform movement.
After five days of shutdown, the broadband internet service was restored on a limited scale on 23 July while mobile internet service was unblocked on 28 July. But Facebook and other social media remained blocked.
The government said Facebook will be unblocked if it wants to follow the country’s law.